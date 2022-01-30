8 arrested as Rivers Govt destroys 27 illegal refineries

Eight persons suspected to be pipeline vandals have been arrested in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State amid an ongoing operation to end oil bunkering and illegal refining of petroleum products by the State Government.

The suspects were arrested by a special anti-bunkering taskforce set up by the council chairman, Rowland Sekibo to fight illegal oil bunkering in the area.

The team, in different operations led by the chairman has also destroyed at least 27 illegal Refinery sites in the area in the past one week.

“My advise to them (communities) is that they should just give us information, because the truth is that it is difficult for many communities to fight against the people that indulge in this illegal bunkering, because they are criminals and you can’t take ordinary hands to a gunfight,” Mr Sekibo said

“But those of us that are responsible, when we get information, we will go after them.”

The fight against illegal bunkering in Rivers State is being spearheaded by Governor Nyesom Wike, who earlier this month promised a reward of two million naira for identifying illegal refineries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...