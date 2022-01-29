Davido hits Owerri for Cubana Chief Priest wife’s birthday

Afropop superstar Davido is among friends and supporters who have taken a trip down to Owerri to celebrate with socialite Cubana Chiefpriest’s family

Davido alongside other guests were spotted chilling inside Cubana’s newly completed ‘glass house’ as he showed them around.

The celebrity barman couldn’t hide his excitement as he took to Instagram with a video showing the moment his friend and superstar musician, Davido, arrived in time for the celebration.

Davido was ushered into the state in grand style as he made his way to Cubana’s ‘glass house’ which is the location for the celebration.

A different portion of the video saw Cubana filming a selfie video with Davido and telling him about the new property.

Sharing the clip on his page, an excited Cubana heaped accolades on the singer for taking the time to come out and celebrate with him and his

He wrote:

30bg in my glasshouse, I get men I no dey gather boys @davido African most famous, the baddest & biggest boy, the billionaire son of the multi-billionaire Adeleke na my guy, I love you so much bro more than I love you can ever say,”

