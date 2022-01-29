World Cancer Day: Optimal Care offers 50% discount on Mammograms

To mark this year’s WorldCancerDay2022, a whopping 50% discount is available at Optimal Cancer Care Foundation (from N20k to just N10k) on mammograms for women above 35 years *

Feb 4 is World Cancer Day, but the offer starts from 1st of Feb till 10th of February 2022

The offer is in partnership with Foremost Radiology Consultants Limited!

Venue is 118 Bode Thomas St, Surulere (Mon – Sat, 10-3pm)

Tel: 0805 888 5050 (SMS / Whatsapp Only)

Signed:

Dr Femi Olaleye

Medical Director

Optimal Cancer Care Foundation

