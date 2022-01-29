Tinubu not sick, in London for consultations – Aide

Tunde Rahman, a media aide to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that his Principal travelled to London to hold some meetings and further consultations in line with his 2023 presidential ambition.

The former Lagos State Governor jetted out of Nigeria to the United Kingdom (UK) this week.

Earlier report said he was in the UK to have some rest and observed some medical routine checks after several weeks of consultations for his presidential bid.

The former governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had spent three months in London where he did surgery on his knees and waited until he fully recovered.

However, Rahman in a statement issued on Friday, said Tinubu travelled abroad to attend some meetings regarding his political ambition.

According to Rahman, Tinubu would be back in the country next week after his consultation meeting with stakeholders in the UK.

He said, “Asiwaju Tinubu is in fine health and excellent spirits. The speculations in a national newspaper and on social media are just what they are: unfounded and untrue speculations.

“Asiwaju’s trip to the UK is not to rest or because of any illness. While abroad, Asiwaju is maintaining a vigorous schedule of meetings and consultations on a range of important matters.

“Whether at home or abroad, the daily schedule of Asiwaju is vibrant and full. Most people couldn’t sustain his high level of activity. Asiwaju will return to Nigeria next week once this set of meetings and talks abroad is concluded.”

