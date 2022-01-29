Gunmen attack Kwara passenger bus

Gunmen on Friday attacked some motorists plying Oro Ago-Omu Aran road in the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state, dispossessing innocent passengers of their money and other valuables.

The incident, which happened in the early hours of Friday, left two commercial bus drivers with varying degrees of machete cuts.

Confirming the incident, the public relations officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Babawale Afolabi, said that the attackers are suspected highway robbers.

“On Friday 28/01/2022 at about 0700 hours, our officers on routine patrol at Oro Ago/Omu Aran axis, were alerted that there was an ongoing armed robbery attack at a very remote location along Oro Ago/Omu Aran road,” Afolabi said.

“The NSCDC operatives together with other sister agencies and local vigilante rushed down to the scene of the incident but the robbers had fled.

“Two drivers from the Oro Ago motor park were attacked by the armed robbers and the two seriously injured drivers are receiving medical attention at a hospital in Oro Ago.

“In the meantime, NSCDC operatives and other security agencies in the area are working together with local vigilante and hunters to track down the suspected robbers.”

