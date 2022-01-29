Eguavoen pledges to help Peseiro on Eagles job

Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Augustine Eguavoen has revealed that he’s prepared to back the new manager of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro to the hilt if the NFF decide to appoint the Portuguese ahead of the 2022 World Cup play-offs against Ghana.

Ex-international Eguavoen took the senior national team to the Round of 16 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, where the team lost 1-0 to Tunisia.

However, in an interview with ESPN, Eguavoen stated that he will assist Peseiro map out strategies on to achieve the very best with the Super Eagles, in the event that he (Eguavoen) isn’t retained as coach.

“He is coming to a foreign country,” Eguavoen, a former member of the Super Eagles that won 1994 AFCON told ESPN.

“We’ve been on ground and we have to work closely. We will give him everything to make him succeed because it is country first.

“I will give him my report to study.

“I will tell him the background, the culture, how we operate here. Our philosophy and our style of football, and he will bring his own and we will look at it together and map out strategies for how we can make the country progress. Just to make sure we make him very comfortable and then he has nothing to worry about but just to grind out results.”

