NFF to dump Portuguese coach Peseiro, retain Eguavoen

As reactions continue to pour in over the appointment of a foreign coach for the Super Eagles, the Nigeria Football Federation ( NFF) is now favourably disposed to upgrade Austine Eguavoen as the Super Eagles substantive head coach.

The 56-year-old Eguavoen served as the team’s caretaker coach to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations where the Super Eagles posted a commanding performance in the first round as the Super Eagles won three successive matches against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau against all odds.

Despite being shown the AFCON exit following the narrow 1-0 loss to Tunisia, feelers suggest that the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF board might be made to make a volte-face on its pre-AFCON decision on Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro as replacement for sacked German Gernot Rohr.

“I don’t think the NFF would complete the signing of Peseiro as the coach of the Super Eagles,” TheNation quotes an NFF source as saying.

“Of course, discussion are still on-going and the NFF and the Sports Ministry are still looking at the best decision under the prevailing circumstance after Eguavoen impressive performance with the Super Eagles in Cameroon.

“Of course, not many was impressed with the performance of the team in that Round of 16 loss to Tunisia last Sunday but majority of the NFF board members believe Eguavoen can do better with time; especially with the crucial Qatar 2022 World Cup play-off coming up in March.

“Unless, things change dramatically again, Eguavoen would most likely continue as Super Eagles coach because no board member as at today want to hear anything about Peseiro,” he added.

Ex-International Eguavoen recently stated that he remains in charge of the team until he is told otherwise.

Asked if he would be in charge for the crucial World Cup qualifiers playoffs against Ghana, he said the decision was not up to him.

