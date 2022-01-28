Jada Pollock Speaks About Tems, Meeting Wizkid, Being a Manager, Dealing With Trolls & More

Jada Pollock recently sat down with fans on Twitter to chat about things she often rarely speaks about.

The conversation started after a fan asked to know about the state of her relationship with Wizkid, with who she shares a son, and she replied: “With all my heart! I have never loved anyone like this in my lifetime. Our love is magical.”

She then invited questions, many of which she responded to.

About being called Wizkid’s “babymama,” she replied:

I think about this…It’s so degrading & discriminating when I’m referred to as Wizkid’s 3rd baby mother before addressing me professionally by my name.The credit of my Journey/experience is so underrated.The sad thing is,it’s our own blogs that don’t heighten & uplift each other. https://t.co/07VycWGHwL — jada.p (@jada3_p) January 28, 2022

About what she thinks about Tems’ industry, she replied:

Tems is 1 of da BEST female artist 2 come out of the continent! Her artistry is unmatched.Yet our own will be the first 2 try & change da narrative & perception of her character. Instead of letting her shine like da ⭐️ she is & celebrating da achievements of what Essence has done https://t.co/vCD1rosTFr — jada.p (@jada3_p) January 28, 2022

About praying, she replied:

Every day … The number of times Just depends on what I’m going through on that particular day. https://t.co/s9PnTfnLOd — jada.p (@jada3_p) January 28, 2022

About handling trolls, she replied:

I block out all negativity. Delete and block anyone on my timelines that say anything to me that doesn’t align with my spirit. I have learnt along the way how to be a great mum & balance it in the right way. Keeping a portion of my life private & healthy ✨ https://t.co/48oOgKd5fP — jada.p (@jada3_p) January 28, 2022

About she she channels her energy, she replied:

I just try to wake up every day with a positive mind set. I have learnt over the years that it takes more Energy for you to hate or be angry then it does for you to think positive and always look ahead. https://t.co/kcczRRRCRi — jada.p (@jada3_p) January 28, 2022

About what makes her happy, she replied:

My family are my motivation. They bring a happiness I can’t explain.I’m inspired every day by different things. The love & support I get online really motivates me to consistently always want to do better & reach higher goals. Some of the messages I receive really touch my heart. https://t.co/RSh9ocR7ib — jada.p (@jada3_p) January 28, 2022

About her vision for Wizkid this year, she replied:

For us to continue to inspire da world. There is no limits to what Ayo/Wiz can do! He will consistently surprise us so you never know what to expect. What ever it is it will be GREAT 🐐 https://t.co/DYKLcBUtAr — jada.p (@jada3_p) January 28, 2022

About how she met the singer, she replied:

I was managing Chris Brown at the time & we was on tour. We had an African leg to the tour and Lagos was one of the Territories we had a show. Wiz came out on Chris’ show & the rest is history … https://t.co/hhDG4FUAEx — jada.p (@jada3_p) January 28, 2022

