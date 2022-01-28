Crypto money laundering rises 30% – Report

A total of $8.6bn of cryptocurrency was laundered in 2021, up by 30% from the previous year, a report by blockchain data company Chainalysis says.

The company previously estimated criminals received a record $14bn in cryptocurrencies in 2021.

Chainalysis says it tracks cryptocurrency wallets controlled by criminals such as ransomware attackers, malware operators, scammers, human traffickers, dark net market operators, and terrorist groups, BBC writes.

By following flows of cryptocurrency from addresses associated with criminal activity, Chainalysis was able to estimate the amount “laundered”.

It says most cryptocurrency is laundered through a limited number of services – for example, particular exchanges favoured by criminals – and shutting these could have a big impact.

The report notes: “Law enforcement can strike a huge blow against cryptocurrency-based crime and significantly hamper criminals’ ability to access their digital assets by disrupting these services.”

While Chainalysis saus the total laundered is short of the five-year peak of $10.9bn in 2019, Europol however said the trend is rising: “The use of cryptocurrencies in money laundering schemes has been increasing, and many criminal networks relied on cryptocurrencies as a payment medium during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The Chainalysis figures only cover crimes such as ransomware attacks where criminals are paid in cryptocurrency.

Money from offline crime, such as cash from drug trafficking, converted into cryptocurrency to be laundered is not included, and this could be a growth area, the report suggests.

