Tinubu most saleable candidate for 2023 – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, has described Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the most qualified successor and saleable choice for the 2023 presidency.

Speaking on Thursday during the formal inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) Movement’s Working Committees, the governor said Tinubu’s capability to effectively manage human and material resources stands him out as the most qualified candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sanwo-Olu added that the country is in need of a capable leader with progressive ideas to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari and build on the progress recorded by the current administration.

The governor was in company of Obafemi Hamzat, his deputy; Mudashiru Obasa, speaker of the house of assembly, and all members of the state executive council.

“If our country must be great, we have the responsibility to choose the leadership that will bring about true transformation across every facet of our national life. Who is that rallying figure that should lead us in this journey? The answer is deeply connected to our mission and purpose here today,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“That person must be a detribalised Nigerian and a bridge builder, who has been tested and trusted. A thinker who must sustain the legacy our current president is leaving behind. That person is the reason we are inaugurating this movement for the actualisation of his presidential ambition. That person is our great leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Let us tell the naysayers and those who are still in doubt that we are ready to work for the realisation of this ambition, because Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the number one salable candidate for the president. We will preach this gospel with diligence, dedication and high sense of commitment. Asiwaju is an unfolding success story our nation deserves at this time.

“We must see ourselves in line with Asiwaju’s political ideals. To be open to all, tolerate various interests and embrace everyone. We must reflect those ideas of our leader in our utterances and actions. You cannot afford to disappoint us on this mission.”

