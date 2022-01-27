3 Yahoo Boys nabbed with life snake in Imo

The Imo State Police Command has arrested three suspected Yahoo boys with a life snake concealed in a box in a hotel in Aladinma.

The boys who were said to be aged 14, 16, and 17, were caught at 10:00 am on Wednesday.

A Facebook post by one Chidinma Ohiri revealed that the teenagers arrived at the hotel in Aladinma with a box that was secured with a padlock and when the box was opened, a live snake was found in it.

The boys, who were immediately arrested, confessed they went to Adagwa in Rivers State where a native doctor made some marks on their bodies and filled the box with US Dollars before they continued on their journey.

But when they got to Imo and the box was opened at the hotel, they were shocked to find that the foreign currency had been replaced with a live snake.

The boys were taken to the Aladinma police station where their presence attracted a large crowd on Wednesday morning, January 26.

