Nigerian Idol 7: Winner to get N100m as Binance, Bigi join sponsors

Nigerian Idol Season Seven is going to be the biggest ever as the winner will get a grand prize of N100million as blockchain ecosystem provider, Binance and Bigi join the show as sponsors.

According to MultiChoice, the organiser of the talent cum reality TV show, the winning prize was upped by N50million.

In the same vein, Binance announced its sponsorship of the seventh season as it continues in its mission to drive mainstream crypto adoption in Africa.

Emmanuel Babalola, Director of Binance Africa said: “In a world of diversity, music scales through differences and unites people of contrasting backgrounds. As such, it is a thrilling opportunity to sponsor the popular musical competition, Nigerian Idol as it is another step in our efforts to drive the mainstream adoption of crypto. Nigerian music continues to take centre stage globally and it’s never been a more exciting time to support this.”

Bigi, the headline sponsor also returned for another season after an enthralling season six.

The show will commence on February 6, 2022, and will be hosted by popular radio and TV personality, IK Osakioduwa while Obi Asika returns as a resident judge and D’Banj alongside Simi joins the show as first-time judges.

