2023: We won’t back any candidate – ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has warned its members against endorsing any aspirant or candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

National Chairman of ACF and a former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, said in a communique he issued at end of the Forum’s National Executive Council meeting in Kaduna State that the forum does not have a candidate and will not endorse one ahead of the 2023 election irrespective of whether the person is from the north or south.

He said that the forum will only engage candidates to find out the programmes they have for the north after the political parties who have the exclusive permission of the constitution to sponsor candidates have chosen a presidential candidate.

“We should desist from endorsing any candidate for the 2023 presidency. If anybody asks you about the endorsement, tell such person that we are not a political party.

“Even for 2023, we do not know yet who the candidate is. We are not a political party. We do not participate in political activities except where it becomes necessary. May God help us with a good candidate. It is only the Almighty God that can solve our problems,” he added.

Chief Ogbeh also disclosed that the ACF plans to hold meetings with their southern counterparts, South-South people’s congress, Afenifere, and Ohanaeze Ndigbo in order to douse political tension in the country and ensure peaceful coexistence among Nigerians ahead of the next year’s general elections.

