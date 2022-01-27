Just allow Nigeria to go to World Cup – Ghana Parliament member tells Black Stars

A member of the Ghanaian parliament, Patrick Boamah, has urged the nation to forfeit their 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff against Nigeria.

Ghana has a date with Nigeria in March in a two-legged playoff that would determine who makes it to the Qatar 2022 showpiece.

And lawmaker Boamah wants his country not to waste their time playing Nigeria, who, according to him, is a far better team than the Black Stars.

The Black Stars had an abysmal showing at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, crashing out in the group stage of the competition without winning a single game.

“If need be, we should dissolve our national team and prepare a team over the next five years,” Boamah said on the floor of parliament, according to Citi Sports via Goal.

“We should not waste our time playing Nigeria in the next World Cup qualifier.

“Look at the team Nigeria has, even though they are out of the tournament, I don’t think with this current set-up, we can stand the Nigerians.”

