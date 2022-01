Mohamed Salah scored the decisive penalty as Egypt defeated Côte d’Ivoire 5-4 to reach the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon following a 0-0 draw.

The Pharaohs got the upper hand in the shoot-out when substitute keeper Gabaski saved Eric Bailly’s effort.

And captain Salah netted the decisive penalty to send the record seven-time champions through.

Egypt will face Morocco in the last eight in Yaounde on Sunday.

