Buhari is not a rogue – Oluwo

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has described Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari as a honest leader who is ‘not a rogue.’

In a statement by Alli Ibraheem, his Chief Press Secretary, Oba Akanbi commended the president for his fight against corruption and infrastructural growth.

While noting that no past administration had edged out Buhari in infrastructural growth and development, Oluwo urged Nigerians to appreciate the strength of President Muhammed Buhari in corruption fighting and infrastructural growth.

He noted that bad governance have turned many to accidental orphans, revealing that he lost his father due to the dilapidated condition of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Maintaining that the experience made him a victim, he added that smooth road networks in advanced countries has always endeared him to infrastructural governance.

He stated that the president has been able to rehabilitate and reconstruct most abandoned road networks linking one geo-political zone and has effectively managed the economic and security challenges which were inherited from previous administrations.

Oluwo enjoined other leaders to emulate the uprightness in Buhari as he urged Nigerians to encourage government with their support.

