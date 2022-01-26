Slovak flying car gets clearance

A flying car capable of hitting speeds over 100mph (160kmh) and altitudes above 8,000ft (2,500m) has been issued with a certificate of airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority.

The hybrid car-aircraft, AirCar, is equipped with a BMW engine and runs on regular petrol-pump fuel.

It takes two minutes and 15 seconds to transform from car into aircraft.

The certification followed 70 hours of flight testing and more than 200 take-offs and landings, the company said.

“AirCar certification opens the door for mass production of very efficient flying cars,” its creator, Prof Stefan Klein, said.

“It is official and the final confirmation of our ability to change mid-distance travel forever.”

Other companies are also developing vehicles that can fly and be driven on the roads.

The three-wheeled PAL-V Liberty, which flies like a gyrocopter, is road legal in Europe and working towards European Union Aviation Safety Agency certification.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...