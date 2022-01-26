Justine Skye and Lil Yatchy Address Claims that They are Dating

Lil Yachty and Justine Skye have shut down the claims making round that they are in a relationship.

The rumours about them started after they were spotted hanging out on multiple occasions. Now, they have confirmed via Yachty’s TikTok that they’re just friends.

The clip starts with a headline reporting their alleged relationship – “coupled up,” it captioned the photo of the starts celebrating Skye’s birthday together. Justine pops into the frame and uses TikTok’s “come look at this” sound to ask Yachty to peep the headline. Yachty then enters into view and they burst out laughing.

The caption of the video reads, “When Blogs Be Loud & Wrong.”

Watch the report:

