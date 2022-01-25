Sanwo honours AIG Odumosu as he bows out of office

The immediate past Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Hakeem Odumosu, on Tuesday, inspected the final parade as a cop, taking a bow out of the Police Force.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his note of commendation, said Odumosu served Lagos and the country with every mental and physical strength he is endowed with, saying it was time for the star crime buster to drop off the uniform for a post-service life.

Odumosu’s retirement from the Force followed his recent attainment of the rank of AIG, after which the statutory retirement age set in. He was enlisted in the police on March 3, 1990 and served for 32 years.

The AIG took a bow at the Pull-out Parade and Valedictory Ceremony organised in his honour by the Lagos State Government at the Police Training Ground in Ikeja.

The event was attended by members of the State Executive Council, representative of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), former IGP, Alhaji Musiliu Smith (rtd), Oba of Lagos, Alayeluwa Rilwan Akiolu, wife of the Minister of Works and Housing, Dame Abimbola Fashola, Commissioners of Police from Southwest states, Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials and family members of the retiring officer.

Odumosu, an astute law enforcement officer nicknamed “Tango One” for his exceptional skill in flushing out criminals, served as first chairman of Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) and also the Commander of the State-funded Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

Sanwo-Olu described Odumosu as “nemesis” of criminally-minded elements, noting that the ex-Lagos Commissioner of Police had a deep knowledge of the nooks and crannies of the State.

The Governor thanked the outgoing AIG for his service to Lagos during which the State recorded receding crime rate. The Governor said Odumosu attended to his constitutional duties with vigour, courage and without giving excuses, adding that he led officers serving in the State’s Police Command from the front throughout his tenure as Commissioner.

In his valedictory speech, Odumosu, accompanied by his wife, Alhaja Nafisat, said he was not leaving the Force out of tiredness, but quitting to experience civil life, having attained mandatory retirement age.

He noted that his decision to join the police was not out of joblessness but his desire to serve his fatherland after his first degree in Arts at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Odumosu, who also holds a Law degree, two Master’s degrees and Diploma certificates, advised young officers to embrace discipline, which he described as the “bedrock of the Force”.

“It is time for me to quit the state and continue my journey into civil life. I have played my role and delivered my line. I am retiring today, but I am not tired. Nigeria Police Force will continue to be my constituency.”

Odumosu thanked the All Progressives Congress leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Sanwo-Olu and Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola for being pillars of support throughout his service years in Lagos.

