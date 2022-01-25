Sanwo-Olu suspends NURTW operations in Idumota

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has suspended the operations of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the Idumota area of Lagos Island.

This comes after a deadly clash erupted in the area last week, claiming the lives of at least two people while commercial activities were brought to a halt.

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, confirmed the suspension in a chat with The PUNCH on Tuesday, saying clarifications will be made subsequently.

More to follow…

