United agree loan deal with Sevilla for Martial

Spanish outfit, Sevilla have reached an agreement to sign Anthony Martial on loan from Manchester United.

Influential sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, reported that Sevilla have agreed to cover his wages for the rest of the summer.

The 26-year-old French international will travel to Seville from Paris, where he is currently located to undergo a medical.

“Anthony Martial will be in Sevilla in the coming hours. Monchi was working on this deal for two months – deal sealed with Manchester United, straight loan and no buy option,” Romano tweeted on Tuesday morning.

United signed Martial from Monaco in 2015, becoming the world’s most expensive teenager but has lost his starting berth in United’s current squad with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, new arrival Jadon Sancho and recently 19-year-old Anthony Elanga preferred to the Frenchman.

Martial had told United’s interim manager, Ralf Ragnick, that he wishes to leave the club in January.

After a long absence from the team, he made a cameo appearance in the 1-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford last weekend and he was welcomed with boos from some fans after Ragnick revealed that he refused to play in the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on January 15 despite being fit, although Martial denied the report.

The 26-year-old has scored a total of 79 goals for the Red Devils in 269 appearances for the club.

