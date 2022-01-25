Olumide Oyedeji to challenge Sanwo-Olu in 2022 Lagos City Marathon

Basketball legend, Olumide Oyedeji, is set to challenge the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shaibu at this year’s Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Oyedeji, who visited the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Marathon Village at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, commended the headline sponsor of the race, Access Bank, for their fate in the race that has rubbed off positively on Lagos State and Nigeria.

Discussing with the General Manager, Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Yussuf Alli, after signing his form, he said: “I must commend Nilayo Nigeria Limited, the Project Consultant and the secretariat. Your pedigree as an athlete and administrator is well known but I must commend the headline sponsor, Access Bank, for investing in the race when it was just an idea on paper.”

He added that the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has put Lagos on the global sports map. “Everywhere I go, people always talk about Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, informing me that we are doing a good job and that will be coming to Lagos to run the marathon.

“The decision of foreigners to come to my city and run motivated me to decide to run this year.”

