EFCC re-arraigns Fani-Kayode on amended 17-count charge

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday re-arraigned a former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode at a Federal High Court in Lagos, on an amended 17-count charge of alleged laundering of N4.6 billion.

Fani-Kayode is standing trial alongside a former Minister of State for Finance, Nenandi Usman; a former Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Yusuf Danjuma and a firm, Jointrust Dimensions Nigeria Ltd.

The defendants were formerly on trial for the alleged charges before the former trial judge, Justice Mohammed Aikawa.

They pleaded not guilty and were granted bail, following which trial began.

Proceedings however stalled when Justice Aikawa was transferred out of the Lagos division.

The case was consequently assigned to a new judge, Justice Daniel Osaigor, and proceedings started de novo (anew).

On Monday, the defendants were confronted with the amended 17-count charge and they each pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution counsel Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo then (SAN) prayed the court for a trial date.

Defence counsel, Chief Ferdinard Orbih (SAN), did not oppose him but applied for the court to allow the defendants to continue on the existing bail conditions granted by the former trial judge.

In a bench ruling, the court granted Orbih’s application and also adjourned the case till March 11, for trial.

