6 dead, many injured after stampede at Cameroon’s clash with Comoros

No fewer than six people died in a stampede outside a stadium hosting an Africa Cup of Nations game on Monday.

The crush took place as Cameroon beat Comoros 2-1 in Yaounde. Dozens more were reported to have been injured and were taken to a nearby hospital.

African football’s governing body, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said that it was aware of an incident.

“CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired. We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee,” it said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Spokesperson for the Africa Cup of Nations organizing committee, Abel Mbengue said: “There was a crush as can happen when there is a stampede. We are waiting for reliable information on the number of casualties in this tragic incident.”

Local authorities have yet to provide further details on the incident. “We are not in position to give you the total number of casualties,” said local governor, Naseri Paul Biya.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...