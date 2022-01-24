Wike digs deep, fights to keep Atiku, Saraki other northerners from getting PDP ticket

As the 2023 presidential race gathers momentum, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is set to edge out former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, erstwhile Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and other contenders for the party’s ticket from the North.

Multiple high-level party sources told Daily Trust that Wike, who they described as the sole financier of the main opposition party, has reached out to many of his colleagues on this agenda.

A source with knowledge of the permutations said the Rivers State governor was all out to zone the party’s presidential ticket to the South.

According to Daily Trust, two sitting governors who are members of the party are interested in the PDP presidential ticket. They are Governors of Sokoto, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Bauchi, Bala Mohammed. Also interested in the ticket are former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Governor of Kano State. Saraki, as per Daily Trust, has been reaching out to stalwarts of the party ahead of his formal declaration for the presidency.

A source close to him said Saraki, former Governor of Kwara State, would soon declare for the presidential race. Wike played a key role in the emergence of Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after sacking the Uche Secondus-led executive. The governors, the most influential power bloc, under the umbrella of the PDP Governors’ Forum, ensured the emergence of their candidates.

Through the scheming and machinations of the 13 governors of the party, 18 out of the 21 positions were filled through consensus. With this, pundits said the governors have taken over the soul of the main opposition party ahead of the 2023 politicking.

Last Monday, Wike hosted the PDP governors at the Government House, Port Harcourt as part of what watchers of the political space said was a continuation of their efforts to shape the 2023 politicking.

The Port Harcourt meeting came after Wike’s recent visits to Bauchi, Adamawa, Sokoto, Abia, Enugu, Oyo, and Bayelsa States.

Wike’s visits to some of his counterparts was said to be intended to woo the governors in his bid to perfect the plot. Our source said the governor has recruited five of his colleagues into the project.

Wike is believed to have the support of governors Benue, Enugu, Oyo, Abia and Adamawa. “In his camp now, he has five governors. Nobody can challenge him now because he has been funding the party. Who has total control of the NWC of our party? It’s Wike,” the source said.

A former senator said the governors are working hard to ensure that one of them picks the party’s ticket.

“I want to be frank with you, nobody is talking about Atiku now because the governors said they don’t want him because he is above 70. They want someone who can relate well with them and has the energy to withstand the challenges bedeviling the country,” he said.

But while this scheming is on, Atiku and other contenders have continued with consultation, with some of them said to be warming up to retire.

High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chairman, DAAR Communications, has been leading Atiku’s team across the country to canvass support for the presidential ambition of the former vice president. The Dokpesi -led team has visited many states across the country. During the committee’s visit to Anambra State on Saturday, Atiku was described as the only aspirant that can lead PDP to victory.

Furthermore, a source close to the former vice president said Atiku was aware of the scheming. He said Atiku would declare for the presidency when his Technical Committee on the 2023 project submits its report.

“If it is not consensus, Atiku will defeat all of them at the primary election,” he said.

Meanwhile, a former Commissioner of Information in Edo State, Kassim Afegbua, has urged Atiku to dump his presidential ambition and support a southern candidate.

Afegbua, a member of the Technical Committee for Atiku’s presidency, in a statement yesterday, said the ambition of Atiku will not fly.

“Nigerians in their millions are tired of seeing the faces of persons who have dominated the political space in the last forty years and yet, unwilling to take a bow. In the spirit of the new thinking and paradigm shift, please tell them to allow us to breathe,” he said.

