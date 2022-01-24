Chaos in Ondo community as residents kill petrol dealer, attendant

Mayhem broke out at Okeluse in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State as residents fled the community after an attack by gunmen who killed a dealer and an attendant at a fuel station.

The five-man gang was said to have stormed the community on motorcycles about 9pm on Sunday, wreaking havoc.

The dealer, identified as Oladimeji Aborowa, was reportedly killed on the spot after he was shot by the assailants. The attendant, on the other hand, died of gunshot injuries after he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to residents, the incident resulted in serious panic in the community as residents ran into the bush for safety.

The spokesperson for Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident, saying the gunmen were suspected to have come to kidnap the dealer.

According to her, a team of policemen and vigilante operatives have begun a manhunt for the fleeing assailants in the nearby forest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...