BREAKING: Nigeria crash out of AFCON

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations after going down 1-0 to Tunisia in Garoua, Cameroon.

Three-time African champions Nigeria went into the encounter as heavy favourites having won all three group stage games, but were outwitted by a resolute Tunisia side missing a number of key player through Covid-19.

Youssef Msakni’s early second-half strike was the difference between the sides, as the Carthage Eagles avenged their third-place loss to the Super Eagles at the 2019 AFCON.

Nigeria’s cause was not helped when substitute Alex Iwobi was shown a straight red card – after VAR review – for a reckless tackle on Msakni with over thirty minutes left to play.

Sadiq Umar came closest to leveling for Augustine Eguavoen’s side, but saw his stoppage-time shot sail agonizingly wide.

Tunisia advance to face Bukina Faso in the quarterfinals who edged Gabon after a dramatic penalty shootout earlier in the day.

