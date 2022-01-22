Rashford strikes late as United beat West Ham 1-0

Marcus Rashford scored the winner with virtually the last kick of the game as Manchester United beat West Ham 1-0 to move into the Premier League’s top four.

The game seemed to be petering out to a scoreless draw, when with less than 30 seconds of the three minutes of injury time remaining, United clinched it through all three substitutes.

Edinson Cavani held his run to remain onside as he collected Anthony Martial’s short pass before rolling a cross to the far post, where it was converted by Rashford.

The result was harsh on the Hammers, but Rashford had the final word as United secured back-to-back wins for the first time under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The result takes United into the top four for the first time in three months, with the Hammers dropping down to fifth, although Tottenham and Arsenal could overtake them if they win their games on Sunday.

