Breaking: It’s Nigeria v Ghana in World Cup playoff

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will go up against Ghana’s Black Stars in the final playoff round of qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

At the draws held in Cairo Saturday, three time African champions were pitted against their West African rivals Ghana in what is expected to be a crackerjack double header.

Nigeria are gunning for a seventh appearance at the showpiece Mundial while Ghana are seeking a fourth appearance.

In other fixtures, recently deposed African champs Algeria are up against Cameroon, while Mohamed Salah’s Egypt will do battle with Senegal for a place at the big party.

DR Congo will vie for a place in Qatar when they take on Morocco, while the Eagles of Mali will take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia for the all-important berth.

Games are to be played 23-29 March, 2022.

See the complete draw below…

AF WC 2022 play-off draw:

Egypt vs Senegal

Ghana vs Nigeria

Mali vs Tunisia

DR Congo vs Morocco

Cameroon vs Algeria

