One killed as police invade IPOB/ESN camp in Imo

No fewer than one person has been reportedly killed as operatives of the Imo State Police Command invaded a terror camp suspected to be run by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed branch, Eastern Security Network in Onicha, Ezinihitte Mbaise area of the State.

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday.

Spokesperson for the force, Michael Abattam, said the raid was carried out on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 “following credible intelligence”.

He revealed that one of the fighters was said to have been killed during a gun battle between the police and the ESN while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

The police said that it recovered an AK47 rifle with 40 rounds of live ammunition, 10 locally fabricated explosives devices, and one police hand grenade.

Abattam added that they recovered two Toyota Highlander without registration numbers, a Lexus 350 SUV without a registration number, one Lexus 330 SUV without a registration number, two Biafran flags, different assorted charms, and different clothes suspected to belong to kidnapped or robbed victims.

