Protesters take over Yobe over killing of driver by soldiers

Youths in Gashua community, Yobe State, have protested the killing of a driver identified as Mohammed Musa, allegedly by military personnel.

The incident occurred on Saturday at one of the filling stations in Garin Alkali community via Gashua, the headquarters of Bade Local Government Area of the state, as per ChannelsTV.

Narrating how the incident occurred, sources in the community said the military personnel arrived at the filling station to enforce the ban on the sale of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, in jerrycans.

According to Adamu Hassan, who witnessed the incident, the sudden arrival of the soldiers caused panic among the people who were at the facility.

“The military personnel drove into the station on motorcycles and other military vehicles with their heads covered, which caused panic,” Hassan narrated. “But they asked the people to calm down. A scared driver who attempted to escape was shot dead on the spot.”

Another source, who pleaded anonymity, said, “The military (operatives) were patrolling filling stations that are selling the prohibited Premium Motor Spirit in jerry cans.

“On sighting the military, all the people in the station were trying to escape which led to the shooting of the said driver.”

As soon as the man was killed, irate youths took to the streets in protest of the shooting, wielding sticks and chanting various solidarity songs to demand justice.

