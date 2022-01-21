Kano Govt closes school where 5-yr-old Hanifa was killed and buried

The Kano State Government has ordered the immediate closure of a private school, Noble Kids Academy, in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state, where abductors of a pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, were said to have killed and buried her remains.

Hanifa, 5, was abducted late last year and one of those involved in the operation was her teacher, Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko.

The abductors demanded a ransom of N6million but went ahead to kill her after receiving the money.

“On investigation, Abdulmalik confessed that the victim, Hanifa was his student at a private school in Kwanar Dakata, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State. He kidnapped her and took her to his house where he contacted her relatives and demanded a ransom of Six Million Naira (N6,000,000),” the Public Relations Officer of the Kano Police Command, Haruna Kiyawa, said on Friday.

“On the 18/12/2021, having ealized that the victim recognized him, he claimed to have poisoned her to death, conspired with one Hashim Isyaku and buried her in a shallow grave within the private school premises located at Kwanar ‘Yan Gana, Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State.”

The hashtag #JusticeForHanifa began to trend late Thursday, with many sympathising with the family and calling for justice to be served.

