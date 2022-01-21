‘We’ll oppose Tinubu for supporting Buhari’ – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has disclosed why he would work against the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ortom explained that he would urge his people to vote against Tinubu for insisting on continuing with the policies of President Muhammadu Buhari if elected as Nigeria’s next president.

The governor disclosed this on Thursday in Makurdi, the State capital, while assenting to the amended Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017.

He said: “I heard about one of the presidential aspirants who said he would continue from Buhari’s good legacies. I want to tell him that if nobody has told him, me I want to tell him that Buhari’s policies and programmes are not good.

“And anybody who is saying that some of us, in our own little way, we will fight him and tell our people to vote against him. So, he has failed ab initio.”

