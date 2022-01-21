Troops neutralize 37 terrorists in N/East

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have neutralized a total of thirty-seven (37) terrorist elements in the northeast, with seventeen (17) said to have been arrested.

Twenty-One (21) assorted arms as well as one hundred and seventeen rounds of different calibres of ammunition, and four gun trucks were captured from the terrorists.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Benard Onyeuko disclosed this during the bi-weekly press briefing on the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria within the last two weeks, held at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

He said in the last two weeks, a total of sixteen abducted civilians have been rescued, while eight hundred and sixty-three terrorists and their families have surrendered to the troops.

“Within the past 2 weeks, own troops aggressively sustained their operations on the terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements by maintaining offensive engagements in all theatres of operation within the country, which recorded appreciable results.

“Consequently, within this period under review, own troops neutralized a total of 37 terrorist elements, arrested 17 of them as well as recovered 21 assorted arms and 117 rounds of different calibres of ammunition, while a total of 4 gun trucks were captured from the terrorists. Additionally, troops rescued a total of 16 abducted civilians within the period.

“A total of 863 terrorists and their families comprising 136 adult males, 251 adult females, and 476 children surrounded to own troops deployed at different locations, including; Banki, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza, and Gamboru towns in Borno State, within the period. The surrendered terrorists have been properly profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for necessary actions,” Major General Onyeuko stated.

He disclosed that the troops of operation Hadarin Daji within the last two weeks also neutralised twelve (12) armed bandits and arrested fifteen (15) others, including their collaborators in Katsina, Kebbi, and Sokoto states.

“A total of 16 assorted arms and 136 rounds of different calibres of ammunition and 114 rustled livestock were recovered by own troops within the period. In addition, troops recovered 3 extra magazines of AK-47 rifle and four motorcycles from bandits, while a total of 3 kidnapped civilians were rescued in the course of the operations,” he added.

