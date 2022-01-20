De Gea the hero as United beat Brentford 3-1

Manchester United beat Brentford 3-1 in the Premier League Wednesday thank in no small part to the heroics of goalkeeper David De Gea.

Ralf Rangnick’s side survived a torrid opening 45 minutes as De Gea made key saves from Mathias Jensen and the home side missed other big chances.

It was a different story after the break as United turned up the intensity and the quality to punish Brentford for their profligacy.

Teenager Anthony Elanga headed his first goal of the season from Fred’s pass 10 minutes after the break before Cristiano Ronaldo’s superb chest pass helped Bruno Fernandes set up the second unselfishly for Mason Greenwood.

Ronaldo produced a ridiculous show of petulance with a slow stroll off, some very obvious muttering and a burst of anger on the bench after he was substituted with 20 minutes left.

But Rangnick’s change was fully justified as substitute Marcus Rashford scored with a smooth near-post finish after 77 minutes, with Fernandes the creator again.

Ivan Toney pulled one back in a scramble late on but it was too little too late for Brentford who remain 14th on 23 points, while United move level on points with sixth-placed Arsenal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...