Ex-Lagos Governor, Ambode, breaks silence

Former Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has spoken out after a long period of silence.

Mr Ambode wrote on social media on the unveiling of a cricket turf in Lagos, expounding on his love for the game.

He wrote: “The new turf wicket of the Cricket Oval in Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos, was inaugurated yesterday after a recent upgrade to advance the development of the game of cricket in Nigeria.

“This is a game I played when I was much younger and I encourage our youths to embrace the soft life skills especially discipline that cricket and other sports teach as they are critical to success in any life endeavour.”

