BREAKING: Senate removes direct primary in Electoral Amendment bill

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday backtracked on its earlier decision on making direct primaries the only method of electing candidates by political parties.

The upper legislative chamber has now amended Clause 84 to allow for direct, indirect, and consensus options of nominating party candidates for party elections.

After the direct primary clause had earlier hindered the assent to the bill, President Muhammadu Buhari in an interview with Channels Television, said that he was willing to sign if only the legislators will effect changes which must include the addition of consensus candidates and indirect primary options to the mode of selecting a candidate for an election.

According to him, the country is presently hamstrung by insecurity and other issues to adequately conduct direct primaries for political parties.

