Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Buhari campaign coordinator, Pasali, is dead

The Coordinator of Buhari Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Danladi Pasali, is dead.

Pasali died at a hospital in Abuja on Tuesday afternoon in Jos, the Plateau State capital, Daily Trust writes.

His death was confirmed by his younger brother, Ali Pasali.

Two years ago, Pasali made the headlines when he called for the immediate prosecution of the sponsors of the RevolutionNow protest, saying Nigerians are wiser now and will never be allowed to be fooled by any group or people that did not mean well to the unity and peaceful co-existence of the nation.

