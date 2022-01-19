Yellow buses, cabs to pay N800 levy from February – Lagos Govt

Yellow buses, cabs and other commercial vehicles in Lagos State will from February pay N800 as levy to the Lagos State Government.

This follows an agreement by the state government and transportation stakeholders in the state under the ‘Consolidated Informal Transport Sector Levy’ to harmonise dues collected by the government from commercial motorists at parks and garages across the state.

During the signing in Ikeja Tuesday, the Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, stated that the levy pegged at a flat rate of N800 covers money for not just the local government, but also that of clearing waste from motor parks paid to the Ministry of Transportation, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

“The N800 is a single structured collection of the monies payable to all government agencies and parties who are directly or indirectly associated with the transport sector,” Olowo explained.

“What the government has done is to organise the collection and reduce the multiplicity of levies and all sorts of taxes, dues, and monies due to government from the transport unions.

“Bus drivers will get tax cards, and the issue of arbitrary payments will be eradicated once they pay from the point of their loading each day.”

The Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, explained that the union, in collaboration with the Road Transport Workers Union (RTEAN), had approached the government to consolidate the fees to make it easier for the government.

He said they were in agreement with policies that would ensure the development of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...