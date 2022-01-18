2023: Wike campaign posters flood Abuja

Presidential campaign posters of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State have emerged as the election year draws near.

Wike’s campaign posters were sighted in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

The posters were sighted on Monday at some traffic kiosks along Airports road, Asokoro and the Federal Secretariat.

The posters had the tag: “Here to serve 2023: Barr Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for president.”

The posters were sponsored by “Northerners For Change Group”.

Meanwhile, the governor who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is yet to declare his intentions to contest for the presidency.

He has however been a firm critic of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, calling for change in 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...