NASS staff slumps, dies on staircase

A staff of the National Assembly on Monday slumped and died while ascending the second floor of the White House through the staircase.

Eyewitnesses account said Abdul Olajide Abayomi, 34, tripped and fell on the upper rung of the staircase.

His colleagues were said to have rushed him to the National Assembly Clinic for medical attention but he died on the way there.

He was said to have died of cardiac arrest and other underlining ailments.

The late Abayomi was with the Inter-Parliamentary Department under the Directorate of Inter-Parliamentary and Protocols of the National Assembly’s bureaucracy.

Similarly, an Ad hoc worker was also said to have fallen from a scaffold while working at the fourth floor of the National Assembly Complex which left him with a deep cut on his head, aside other injuries.

He has since been taken to the National Hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

