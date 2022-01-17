Sit-at-home: Chaos as gunmen attack traders in Enugu

There was chaos in the headquarters of Udenu Local Government Area, Enugu State, Obollo-Afor, as gunmen enforcing the suspended IPOB sit-at-home attacked residents and traders on Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, the armed men who rode into the commercial town on several motorcycles were seen beating traders who had opened their shops for business.

A tricycle was also burnt by the gunmen who lashed fleeing residents with whips.

It was gathered that members of Udenu Central Neighbourhood Watch ran away on sighting the gunmen as a Toyota Sienna car belonging to the group was destroyed in the operation.

One of the traders said that he had a close shave with the gunmen and was yet to recover from the incident.

The trader said, “They had guns, knives and whips with which they dispersed people. They didn’t shoot at anybody. Their faces were covered. I am still shaking from the shock. I thought they would attack me since my shop was open at the time they passed. Later on, I heard they were beating some people and asking others to go back home.”

Also, major roads and streets within Enugu capital city were deserted on Monday as the residents remained indoors for fear of being attacked by the gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order which was reportedly cancelled by IPOB.

