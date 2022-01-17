Monday, January 17, 2022
Emmanuel Offor

Zenith Bank staff commits suicide

A staff of Zenith bank, Nwokorie Nnamdi Godson has committed suicide by hanging himself in Sapele, Delta State.

This was confirmed in a note left by the banker on his Facebook account with the same name.

The post was made on Saturday, January 15th while he took his life Sunday, January 16th.

In the note he narrated his struggle with his mind, saying: “I no longer have a mind of my own. Cos I now do things I later regret. The struggle is not funny anymore. I am still good at heart so u know.”

Subsequently, one of his friends on the platform confirmed that he hanged himself on a water tank scaffold at Ugbeyiyi community on Sunday.

