15 killed in separate attacks in DR Congo

No fewer than 15 people have died in separate attacks by armed groups in DR Congo’s troubled northeastern province of Ituri, local sources and monitors said on Monday.

A militia group called CODECO on Sunday ransacked the village of Mabanga in Djugu territory, “killing six people, including four women,” Ngandjole Assani, a representative of local grassroots groups, told the AFP news agency.

“There were no (Congolese army) troops around,” Assani said.

In Irumu territory farther south, members of CODECO and a group called the Patriotic and Integrationist Force of the Congo (FPIC) on Sunday attacked the village of Kokonyangi, a local chief said.

“Eleven bodies were found and 10 other civilians were injured,” said Jonas Lemi Zorabo, a traditional leader in the Babao-Bokoe area.

A US-headquartered monitoring group, the Kivu Security Tracker, said nine people died in Kokonyangi.

The armed forces in Ituri confirmed the attacks but did not provide further details.

More than 120 armed groups roam eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, many of them the legacy of full-scale wars that flared in the 1990s.

