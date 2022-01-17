Powerful US Navy warship makes rare appearance in Guam

The USS Nevada, an Ohio-class nuclear-powered submarine carrying 20 Trident ballistic missiles and dozens of nuclear warheads, stopped at the Navy base on US Pacific Island territory on Saturday.

It is the first visit by a ballistic missile submarine – sometimes called a “boomer” – to Guam since 2016 and only the second reported visit since the 1980s.

“The port visit enhances cooperation between the United States and its allies in the region, demonstrating the capability, flexibility, readiness, and continued U.S. commitment to regional security and stability in the Indo- Pacific,” a U.S. Navy statement said.

The movements of the 14 boomers in the US Navy fleet are generally well-kept secrets. Nuclear power means the ships can operate submerged for months at a time, their endurance limited only by the supplies needed to sustain their crews of more than 150 sailors.

The Navy says Ohio-class submarines spend an average of 77 days at sea before spending about a month in port for maintenance and resupply.

Rarely is one even photographed outside of its homeports of Bangor, Washington, and Kings Bay, Georgia. The secrecy surrounding ballistic missile submarines makes them the “most important surviving leg of the nuclear triad”, which also includes silo-based ballistic missiles on the continental United States and nuclear-capable bombers like the B-2 and the B-52.

But with tensions between the United States and China over the status of the self-governing island of Taiwan, and as North Korea ramps up missile testing, Washington can make a statement with its ballistic missile submarines. which neither Beijing nor Pyongyang can, according to the analysts.

“It sends a message – intentional or not: we can park a hundred nuclear warheads on your doorstep and you won’t even know it or can’t do much about it. And the reverse is not true and can’t be done. won’t be for quite a while,” said Thomas Shugart, a former U.S. Navy submarine captain and now an analyst at the Center for a New American Security.

North Korea’s ballistic submarine program is in its infancy, and China’s estimated six ballistic missile submarine fleet is dwarfed by that of the US Navy.

And Chinese ballistic missile submarines lack the capabilities of American boomers, according to a 2021 analysis by experts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

China’s Type 094 ballistic submarines are twice as loud as US submarines, and therefore more easily detected, and carry fewer missiles and warheads, CSIS analysts wrote in August.

Besides the political signal, the presence of the USS Nevada in the region presents another opportunity, said Alessio Patalano, professor of warfare and strategy at King’s College London.

“The presence of this type of craft – especially in training and exercises – adds an important opportunity to learn how to hunt those of other players in the region,” Patalano said.

“The DPRK (North Korea) is continuing to develop such a type of platform, and China is already using them. Honing the skills to track them is as important as deploying them as a strategic deterrent,” did he declare.

The last time a US Navy boomer visited Guam was in 2016, when the USS Pennsylvania stopped there.

Analysts said tensions in the Indo-Pacific have increased significantly since then, and more such military displays are likely from Washington in the current environment.

“This deployment reminds us that nuclear order at sea in (the Indo-Pacific) matters, and while often outside of broader public discussion, we are likely to see more of that in the development of strategic balance,” Patalano said.

Source: CNN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...