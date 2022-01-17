Djokovic lands in Dubai after Australia deportation [Photo]

World no 1 Novak Djokovic landed in Dubai airport on Monday after being deported from Australia having lost a high-stakes legal battle over his coronavirus vaccination status.

The tennis superstar walked off the aircraft carrying two bags and wearing a mask, having landed at Dubai International Airport at 5:32 am local time (0132 GMT).

The world number one was supposed to be the headline act in the opening night session of the Australian Open on Monday, but the unvaccinated Serbian is not defending his title after a court threw out his bid to stay in the country.

He may also be banned from entering Australia for three years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...