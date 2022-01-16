It’s sad – Obi Cubana breaks silence after NDLEA probe

Renowned socialite Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has broken his silence on his investigation by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for alleged drug links.

Cubana presented himself at the Abuja headquarters of the anti-drug agency on Thursday after he got an invitation from them.

The Chairman of Cubana Group was grilled over funds paid into his companies’ accounts by convicted dealers from India, Malaysia and Nigeria.

Speaking on the investigation for alleged drug money, Cubana, in an Instagram live with Daddy Freeze on Saturday, said linking him with drugs was a blow to him and made him feel so low, as he made a covenant with God never to invest or support drugs.

He expressed hope that the NDLEA after its investigation will vindicate him in the eyes of the public.

Cubana said: “In life, people must face certain challenges I’m facing mine right now. There was no witch hunting nobody was after me

“To link me with drugs was sad. I’ve never felt so low. To me, anything that has to do with drugs is repulsive. It’s something I’ve made a covenant with my God that I will never support, invest in or be part of.

“The thought of that invitation by NDLEA alone was sad, I was not accused but somebody that paid money to my account was linked and I believe the agency in question is a responsible one and when they are done with their investigation, it will be made public

“It’s a sad thing, I don’t want to discuss it further,” Cubana concluded.

