Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Buhari, Osinbajo others pay tributes to fallen heroes

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday led a wreath-laying event to commemorate the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

During the event held at the National Arcade in Abuja, the President also reviewed a presidential parade.

He was joined by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others include the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Tanko Muhammad; the service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, and some members of the President’s cabinet.

The event, celebrated on January 15 each year, also honours veterans of World War I and II, as well as the Nigerian Civil War. It is a day set aside for sober reflections on the significance of the armed forces to the country.

While the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is celebrated on November 11 every year globally, it is known as the armistice day, commemorating the end of the first World War.

But with the formal end of the Nigerian Civil War following the surrender of the Biafran separatists on January 15, 1970, the date was changed to mark the restoration of Nigeria’s unity.

See more photos from the event below…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...