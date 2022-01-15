AFCON 21: Eagles smash Sudan to reach last 16

Nigeria stormed into the last 16 of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations after edging Group D opponents Sudan 3-1 in Garoua on Saturday.

The Eagles were quick off the blocks as Samuel Chukwueze opened the scoring inside two minutes, firing in from the edge of the area after good work from the impressive Moses Simon.

While lacking the fluency on display in the opening group game against Egypt, the Augustine Eguavoen-led side was still untroubled and all but made sure of the three points just before the break when William Troost-Ekong’s flick took a fortuitous deflection off Taiwo Awoniyi and rolled past the Sudan goalie.

Simon got the goal his play deserves in the tournament so far as he fired in the Eagles’ third minutes after the restart.

Sudan scored a consolation penalty after VAR review, but it was too little too late as Nigeria coasted into the knockout rounds.

