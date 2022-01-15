Plateau to spend N100m to furnish Lalong’s Guest House

The Plateau State Government has earmarked a whopping N100m to furnish the Simon Lalong Guest House, while Speaker of the State House of Assembly and his deputy’s residents will gulp N700m.

The staggering figure is against the sum of N88m budgeted to run the affairs of the State Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Hospitality.

The State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Sylvester Wallangko, who spoke during the 2022 Budget breakdown on Friday, stated that the government is optimistic that the 2022 budget is not over-ambitious, as there is an over N40bn reduction from last year’s.

Giving details, he said among other things, “… Tourism, Culture, and Hospitality, the sum of N88,000,000.00 only, representing 0.24 percent of the total capital estimate is allocated to this subsector for its various projects. For Administration, the Rescue Administration has committed the sum of N7,687,193,830.50, only representing 21.36 percent of the capital estimate.

“Among other projects and programmes considered in the budget include the following: Building and furnishing protocol lodge at International Airport, Heipang, N60,000,000.00; Furnishing of Simon Bako Lalong guest house, N100,000,000.00…”

On the British-America flyover, which has been a subject of controversy in the State between the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wallangko explained that the Ministry of Works and Transport has been allocated “the sum of N9,357,030,000.00 only, representing 26.00% of the capital.

“This is to enable the sector finance capital projects, especially the ongoing projects in the State. Some of the projects considered in the budget include amongst others the construction of Kwande-Shimankar Moekat Mato road, N350,000,000.00; British American junction flyover and dualisation to Lamingo junction roundabout, N6,000,000,000.00…”

He said the State Government has allocated N9.3bn for Works and Transport; Health, N3.5bn, Education N3.5bn, Agriculture, N2.5bn, while the Tourism sector got the lowest allocation of N8m for the year.

He said the budget has an estimated size of N106,807,267,642.00) only, comprising N79,198,475,222.12 as current revenue and N196,807,267,642.00 as recurrent expenditure.

